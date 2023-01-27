Co-op offers support for community groups providing warm spaces

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Community groups on Arran which provide warm spaces and support for people in the community can apply for match funding of up to £5,000 from Co-op.

A cash donation of £500 is also available from the Co-op’s Warm Spaces Fund for groups which are already offering services and those which are looking to start up a community benefit project.

The £1 million Co-op’s Warm Spaces Fund was launched in December last year and has already paid out £240,000 to 300 groups to help provide warm spaces in communities through the UK.





Projects that can apply might include, a community café that needs funding to continue offering their building as a warm space; a village support group wanting to extend existing activities to support more people in their community; a community fridge, wanting to promote their services more widely to meet increasing need or a youth group whose energy costs have increased.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: ‘As the mercury drops and conditions turn icy, with more in the forecast, it’s important to remember the vital work that community groups and organisations are providing to people across the UK at a time when it’s most needed.

‘As our Co-op research shows, we have a huge role to play in supporting these vital services that help during the cost-of-living crisis.

‘I’d encourage groups to apply for our Warm Spaces funding now and make use of the additional £500 funding as well as the match funding from Co-op so they can help to provide warm spaces to people in their community.





‘Funding for warm spaces forms part of our response to our community missions of access to food, mental wellbeing support and opportunities for young people.

‘Launching this funding boost will help groups keep their lights and heating on as they bring communities together to keep warm in the coldest months of the year– increasing overall wellbeing.

‘It may also mean people don’t have to choose between accessing food or heating this winter.

‘Plus, having a warm space allows members of the community to take a break from their everyday worries, improving their mental wellbeing.

‘The £1m funding boost wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for our members choosing Co-op and raising funds to support communities every time they shop with us.

‘Our customers and members can help even more by donating through Crowdfunder or take part by using the services that are being funded.’

Further information about the Co-op Warm Spaces Fund, eligibility criterea and applications can be made by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funds/co-op-warm-spaces