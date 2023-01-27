Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 04, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saturday January 25, 2003

Gillian Langley and Alison Richards with baby Anna listen intently to Ian Hastie. Mr Hastie is the man in the middle of supporters and objectors to a planning application to build four houses between Kirn Point and Seastones at Newton Shore, Lochranza. 01_B04ABTYACS01





Cameron Robertson has returned from the Cook Islands to sell his house. Cameron ran the Lochranza Tearoom and stood as a Conservative councillor. The tearoom is being sold as a house. 01_B04ABTYACS02

Alastair McKelvie addresses the haggis at the Corrie Wednesday Club’s Burns Night. 01_B04ABTYACS03

Andy Leese of Machrie starts the engine of his hovercraft which he built. His two sons, Jake and Jamie and friend Mark Beasley, wait to have a go on it. 01_B04ABTYACS04sley,

Don Macneish of Lamlash looks over the gully in which most of Arran’s Whitebeam trees are found. Don, along with Henry Murdo, are passionate advocates for the conservation of Arran’s endemic tree. 01_B04ABTYACS05





Work is progressing to lengthen Lochranza Pier. This will allow the Claonaig ferry to berth alongside overnight. Until now, she had moored to a buoy and the crew had come ashore on a small boat. 01_B04ABTYACS06