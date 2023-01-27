Applications open for Household Hardship Fund

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Corra Foundation has opened applications for community groups, social enterprises and charities which support people on low incomes in their communities.

The foundation is administrator of the £2 million Household Hardship Fund provided by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Groups can apply for up to £5,000 to provide families and individuals with cash or vouchers to meet pressing needs such as food, fuel, household items or clothing.





To be eligible to apply for the funding organisations need to:

have a constitution or governing document stating clearly that they are not for profit;

can demonstrate that they support families and individuals on low incomes within their local area;

can demonstrate how they will reach families and individuals and have a clear plan to distribute vouchers/cash to them.

Successful applicants to this fund will be organisations who are already supporting families and individuals on low incomes through other activities. This might include projects such as children’s groups, lunch clubs, churches/faith groups, youth groups and food pantries/banks.

Corra Foundation is a charity registered in Scotland which aims to make a difference to the lives of people and communities.

Through the Household Hardship Fund it hopes to makes an immediate and vital difference, helping people experiencing extreme poverty and the effects of the cost-of-living crisis to cope this winter.

Further information about the fund, eligibility critera and how to apply can be found by visiting www.corra.scot/grants/household-hardship-fund/



