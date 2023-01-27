A return to seasonal tourism?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Despite having worked hard to offer all-year-round tourism on Arran, it appears a growing reputation may be developing.

It asserts that Arran may have inadvertently returned to the days of only being open for tourism during the summer season. A bold and unwelcome assertion and one which will be countered by those highlighting examples of what businesses are open for trade.

But this was the opinion of a number of recent visitors who highlighted a lack of restaurants for a quick afternoon lunch in Brodick during their visits.





Favourite venues were either closed, no longer operating, full to capacity, or outwith the village envelope, leaving them with little choice.

This sentiment has also recently been echoed on social media where concerns were raised about what venues are still catering for the winter visitor and that this will not help attract future custom.

Understandably, businesses do close over quieter periods and people choose to take their holidays, or undertake refurbishments, during the quieter extended new year period but, more concerning, is how businesses are dealing with staff shortages, rising electricity bills and the cost-of-living crisis which is reducing profit margins with every passing day.

It may be this is a temporary bump in the road, a result of challenging times. Let us hope spring brings with it a return to prosperity and more open doors for visitors.



