Work finally starts on biggest affordable housing project

By Hugh Boag

Work on the largest affordable housing project ever seen on a Scottish island will finally start in a matter of weeks.

The £4 million development by Arran Development Trust (ADT) will see 18 homes for rent built in Lamlash using private, public and community funds.





The project has secured all the necessary funding and signed legal documentation to start the big build. Preparatory construction work will begin shortly on the site at Rowarden, off Benlister Road, and the first spade will be in the ground in early March. The project will take between 14 and 18 months to complete. A development of 25 self-build plots, also in Lamlash, will follow.

It is five years since the Banner first revealed the project – the first affordable housing on the island constructed by the Arran community in response to the housing crisis.

It is one of the biggest affordable housing projects undertaken by a community organisation in Scotland, providing 18 one, two and three bedroom homes. Rents will be charged at local authority housing allowance level, ensuring they are affordable for everyone.

The Rowarden project has been delayed for more than two years as a result of the Covid pandemic but has been supported by the ADT board, membership and the many consultants and contractors who believed passionately in the positive impact it would make to the community.





Finance for the project has been provided by the rural and islands housing fund to the tune of £1.512m and Crowdproperty Finance which provided £2.1m. Other grants have also been secured.

Tom Tracey, ADT chairman, said: ‘This is an excellent example of public, private and community working together to the mutual benefit of everyone. It would not have happened without the perseverance of our small island team and the support and patience of our service providers. These homes will make the difference between working families staying on the island or being forced to leave. Unfortunately, we need many more. This must be the start of a process to fix our chronic lack of affordable housing, not the end of it.

‘It has taken us five years to get to this point. We learned a lot in that time, mainly how things could be improved between island communities and the public and private sector. Similar work has been done on Mull, Colonsay and Gigha. We will come together to understand best practice and recommend changes on how funds are administered. Hopefully, we will do this with the support of Highland and Islands Enterprise and the islands team.

‘The affordable homes will change the lives of 18 working families on Arran. This will be a major achievement. However, the big prize is the creation of a new and better public/private process to deliver more affordable homes on Arran and other island communities. Today is a significant milestone on that journey.’

Scottish government housing secretary Shona Robison said: ‘It’s great to hear that work will start imminently on this project on Arran. The Scottish government’s rural and islands housing fund has supported Arran Development Trust since 2019 for it to identify a suitable site. Our financial support of more than £1.5 million has enabled the project to proceed and these homes will provide great benefit to the community and make a real and lasting difference to the lives of the new residents.

‘These homes will support our commitment to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in remote, rural and island communities. This reinforces the importance we place on the role of affordable housing in rural and island communities, with record levels of funding made available and a commitment to publish a remote, rural and islands housing action plan to help attract and retain people in these communities.’

Pg 4 heading: The partners who have helped

CrowdProperty

The national shortage of housing supply is greater in more remote locations such as this, with affordable housing provision particularly lacking.

CrowdProperty is delighted to support this much-needed affordable housing project. We look forward to seeing this project progress and hope to support many more such worthy initiatives.

As property finance by property people, our specialist team of property experts are able look at the fundamentals of a development project, focus on what is most important to developers and provide funding that others, with inflexible credit policies and lacking property expertise, cannot.

CrowdProperty’s underwriting process combines market-leading data and years of real-world, on-the-ground property development experience that ensures a depth of understanding of what the developer is trying to achieve, no matter how complex. We are dedicated to supporting passionate property developers with their funding needs, through good times and bad.

Quantum Solutions, Kilmarnock

Quantum Solutions has supported Arran Development Trust (ADT) and the Rowarden affordable housing project every step of the way over the last five years, providing key project management and quantity surveying services.

We have worked very closely with ADT and key consultants in an innovative and collaborative way to identify a competitive, economic solution capable of taking the project forward. We’re excited to share work on the project will be starting in March 2023. As construction manager for the development, we are motivated to see the project move forward.

Over the last 10 years, Quantum has been a key partner to a variety of clients developing multiple high-profile developments on Arran. The island is a special place and we are excited to see this partnership grow and become stronger in the years ahead.

Denham Youd, Ayr

It has been an honour to be able to support the Rowarden affordable housing project as it provides an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of key workers on Arran.

From the outset, the client team was clear it needed a design solution which had a distinct identity and responded to build issues on the island. In doing so, we believe this development will create an example which can be repeated on Arran and elsewhere across Scotland’s rural communities.

As the project moves into the next chapter we wish the Arran Development Trust every success and look forward to helping deliver these new vital new homes.

Arran Development Trust chairman Tom Tracey and operations director Sheena Borthwick-Toomey signing the documentation for the Rowarden affordable housing development. NO_B03housing01

The Rowarden site in Lamlash where the houses will be built. 01_B03housing02