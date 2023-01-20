The future of the ferry service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The travelling public on Arran are to be given the chance to have their say on the future of the island’s lifeline ferry services.

Following the publication of the Operation Neptune report, transport minister Jenny Gilruth committed to a full consultation with communities regarding the effectiveness of the present management structures in delivering ferry services.

Presently these are done through Transport Scotland regarding policy, CMAL as the asset owner and procurement agent and CalMac as the operator including staffing and maintenance.





Angus Campbell, chairman of the Ferries Community Board, has been asked to lead community engagement sessions to inform further views on the matter.

He would like to hear how communities feel the present set-up delivers for them and what structures are needed to best deliver ferry services across Scotland. We want to hear the positive elements of service delivery and the issues communities feel must be addressed to bring about a better service. Questions on vessel designs are not part of this work.

The questions will cover key points including:

Can the way ferry services are organised be improved to help delivery?

In what way does the current set-up lead to issues?

What do you think is the best way to organise ferry services?

What other things can be done to ensure a first-rate ferry service?

They are interested to hear from as many users of the ferry services how future arrangements might bring more effective and responsive provision to those dependent on them.





Mr Campbell said: ‘We want to hear from as many sections of society as we can, including young people, those dependent on ferries for health services, education or employment and those needing help when travelling. To make this exercise successful, your help and participation is welcomed.

Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick has been reserved on Wednesday January 25 to meet organisations and groups and we will also make ourselves available for individuals wishing to drop in to share their views. Drop-in sessions are being scheduled from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 6pm for individuals wishing to come along.

‘We look forward to hearing your views,’ added Mr Campbell.

Angus Campbell NO-F08-Angus-Campbell