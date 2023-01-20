Ready for rugby

Rugby practice for members of the Arran Junior Rugby Club resumed this week with another enthusiastic turnout at the Glenkiln indoor arena in Lamlash. The club meets every Monday evening and the youngsters learn the basics of the sport while also enjoying the physical and fun team-orientated activities. Full report on page 16.

