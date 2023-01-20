Massive support for Whiting Bay’s 100 Stitched Stories

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Organisers of Whiting Bay’s 100 Stitched Stories were pleasantly surprised at the number of supporters who attended the launch of the initiative at Whiting Bay Hall.

The creative project, led by Whiting Bay Memories Group, graphic artist Fiona Doubleday and a committee, attracted around 50 people who will contribute to the initiative aimed at celebrating the hall’s centenary.





Participants will stitch, sew, weave, knit or crochet a panel highlighting their memories of Whiting Bay Hall and the 100 completed projects will be stitched together to form a large tapestry which will be ready in time for the centenary year of 2026.

At the launch event, Barbara I’Anson of the memories group and committee members welcomed the attendees and outlined the specifications of the project which is aimed at beginners and accomplished artists.

The group will meet on the first Monday of each month at Whiting Bay Hall. Those who cannot attend in person, or those in different countries, can take part via Zoom by emailing earththreadsuk@gmail.com for the link. Further information about the project can be found by visiting whiting-bay-memories.com





The Whiting Bay Memories Group and 100 Stitched Stories committee members at the launch of the initiative. 01_B03WBSS01

Participants discuss ideas and plans for their contributions. 01_B03WBSS02

Fiona Doubleday and artist Faye Waterlow speak to participants about the project. 01_B03WBSS03

Barbara I’Anson and Fiona Doubleday welcome the supporters. 01_B03WBSS04

Some stitched panels on display helped to inspire participants. 01_B03WBSS05

A display on the history of Whiting Bay Hall provided inspiration for the attendees. 01_B03WBSS06

A copy of the letter dated October 10 1922 which suggests a discussion on building a community hall. 01_B03WBSS07