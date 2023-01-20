Freight only service operates to Troon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CalMac has introduced freight only sailings between Troon and Arran to provide support to the island using the MV Hebridean Isles.

It followed the failure of the ferry coming into service to replace the MV Caledonian Isles, currently undergoing her annual refit in Greenock, after she broke down, leaving the MV Isle of Arran to operate the main Arran service on her own.

Following successful trials late last week, this twice-daily, Monday-Friday service is dedicated to carrying freight only between Troon and the island as an ongoing problem with her bow visor hook means she cannot berth in Ardrossan and can only operate using her stern doors meaning vehicles have to reverse off at Brodick.





Businesses and hauliers are being contacted directly about using this temporary service, which has also freed up additional deck capacity on MV Isle of Arran.

All other customers should continue to use the Ardrossan-Brodick and Tarbert-Lochranza service and are advised not to turn up at Troon as they will not be able to travel on these sailings.

Don McKillop, area operations manager for CalMac for Clyde, said: ‘These new, freight only sailings, are aimed at relieving pressure between Ardrossan and Brodick, by freeing up much-needed space for our other customers. This will be a temporary measure until MV Caledonian Isles is back from her scheduled annual overhaul.

‘The temporary Troon service is for commercial traffic only. It will not be carrying any passengers other than commercial vehicle drivers. We are contacting identified commercial customers to offer them spaces, including those with block bookings.





‘This will relieve deck capacity between Ardrossan and Brodick and will allow the Tarbert-Portavadie route to resume, which had been cancelled to increase capacity on the Claonaig-Lochranza route.’

The first freight only service from Troon arrives in Brodick on Friday. 01_B03freight01

A North Ayrshire Council refuse truck reverses off the ferry. 01_B03freight02