Disruption expected to continue as schools are shut again on Arran

By Colin Smeeton

All schools on Arran, with the exception of Lamlash Early Years Class, were closed again on Tuesday as negotiations between education unions and government officials failed to reach an agreement.

The latest strike, on Tuesday January 17, involved members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), however, other unions including NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes union are also involved in the industrial action.





The ongoing dispute between education unions and COSLA, which represents all 32 local authorities, is primarily about pay, with education representatives demanding an improvement on a previous five per cent offer which was rejected by union members.

Unions are demanding a 10 per cent pay increase, citing the inflation rate and the cost of living crisis. They describe the five per cent offer as a reduction in pay in real terms. They also rejected the offer in the face of increasing financial cuts for educational institutions and difficulties following the pandemic, as well as changing demands placed on educators.

Disruption to education is expected to continue well into April if an agreement is not reached. Teachers in Scotland will be striking for 16 consecutive days in January and February, with teachers in two local authorities on strike on each of the 16 days.

After the February school break, there will be two days of national strike action for all members on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.





There will be a further 20 days of rolling strike action between Monday March 13 and Friday April 21.

Striking teachers picket on the mainland with unions planning a campaign which could last well into April. Photograph: EIS. No_B03EIS01