Coronation bank holiday

Staff at North Ayrshire Council, pupils and school employees on Arran will enjoy an extra day’s holiday in the spring.

The council has agreed it will recognise the additional bank holiday on Monday May 8 to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

The actual coronation takes place on Saturday May 6 and is set to be a global event with a television audience of billions, however, it is expected to be more low key than the last one 70 years ago.





The additional day will fall a week after the early May bank holiday on Monday May 1 and before the Spring bank holiday on Monday May 29.

King Charles III took over from his mother Queen Elizabeth II following her death at Balmoral Castle on September 8.