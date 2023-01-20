COAST hosts film night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Join the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) for a night at the movies to celebrate all things ocean.

Cold dark nights are the perfect time to cosy up and appreciate the wonder of our seas in the full cinema experience. From paddleboard adventures, stunning ocean vistas and beautiful animations, COAST plans to showcase diverse local films with a focus on the ocean.

Get inspired, learn about the fight for healthy seas or just sit back, relax and enjoy the sound of the waves without the lashing rain.





The evening event, hosted by KA Leisure at Arran High School community theatre, is on Friday January 27 at 7.30pm and is free to under 18s and ticketed for adults. Refreshments will be available.

Visit www.arrancoast.com or Arran COAST on social media for tickets and programme information or contact sophie@arrancoast.com.