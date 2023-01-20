CalMac finally publish summer timetables

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The CalMac summer timetables have finally been released and are open to book.

The summer 2023 timetables operating from March 31 to October 15 on the Arran routes are available for bookings from today (Friday). Customers can book tickets through the CalMac website at 7am and by phoning the contact centre or at port offices from 9am.

There will be no phased booking dates as previously advised and the majority of the timetable will be available for booking. However, CalMac is still working to finalise the last week of the timetable – the period between October 16 and 22 inclusive. These will be made available as soon as possible, once community consultation and work to finalise vessel deployment during the start of the annual overhaul period has been completed.





Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: ‘I am pleased to announce the release of the summer timetable for 2023 but apologise for the late publication. We understand the impact this has on island communities and businesses.

‘The publication of the timetables will be welcome news to the communities we serve and to visitors, who can now plan their summer holidays.

‘I am grateful to all our customers who have been waiting for longer than usual for this news and thank them for their continued support and patience.’



