Making affordable homes happen

How terrific to see the hopes and dreams of a community group to build affordable homes on Arran finally come to fruition.

It is five years since the first steps were taken by the then newly-formed Arran Development Trust to tackle the affordable housing crisis and its members are the first to admit it has been a journey of discovery to get to where they are today.

But got there they have and by March we should see the first tangible start of work at the Rowarden site in Lamlash and next year 18 new homes for rent.





But this is just the start for the trust as it has plans already well progressed for 25 self-build plots which will also be in Lamlash. And their primary objective remains to increase the supply of affordable houses.

According to its mission statement: ‘The Arran Development Trust will increase the supply of affordable homes, directly and indirectly, to the Arran community, to the point where demand and supply are in balance. It will do this by working with the private and public sector to raise funds, improve processes and build homes. In addition, the ADT will support other infrastructure projects which increase the sustainability and prosperity of the island.’

We wish the trust well in its future endeavours.



