Announcements – January 20, 2023

DEATHS

MACKENZIE – Margaret MBE. Peacefully at Crosshouse hospital on January 6, 2023. Margaret, in her 86th year, beloved wife of the late Donald, much loved mum, gran, great gran and aunt to the family. Funeral service at Kilmory Church on Friday, January 27 at 12 noon to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MUSTON – Anne, Debbie, Ruth and Cathy thank everyone who attended Terry’s funeral, sent cards and phoned. All were a great comfort. Many thanks to Clair and David Hendry, Sharon MacLeod and all at Kilmory Church. Thanks to Duncan and all at Lamlash Golf Club. Thanks to Dr Thompson, the nurses and staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital for their care. Kind Donations of £345 were received for Marie Curie Cancer Care and The Scottish Bible Society.