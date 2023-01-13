Wintering wildfowl to the fore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bird Notes for December by Jim Cassels

During the first two weeks of December, there was a prolonged cold settled spell of weather.

This was in contrast to the mild December of 2021 which had no negative temperatures. The latter half of December was milder but unsettled.





During this unsettled spell, on Monday December 19, there was a report of an immature Arctic skua flying north past Pirnmill. At the time, there were lots of auks and kittiwakes pushed into Kilbrannan Sound by the weather.

Other more usual winter visitors in December included five purple sandpiper on Silver Sands on 13th, 100 fieldfare at Auchareoch, also on 13th, and four redwing at Porta Buidhe on 18th.

Wintering wildfowl were to the fore including six whooper swan in Feorline on 1st; 50 pink-footed geese in Shiskine Valley on 8th; two male goldeneye on Mossend Pond, also on 8th; 400 greylag geese in Clauchlands on 9th; 27 teal at Carlo on 13th and 19 wigeon by Auchagallon Jetty on 15th.

Other groups of wintering birds included: 19 lapwing at Kilpatrick Point on 3rd; 30 curlew in Glenkiln, also on 3rd; 100 starling in Kilpatrick on 4th; 16 turnstone in Clauchlands on 6th; 52 ringed plover, also in Clauchlands, on 9th; 19 golden plover in Catacol Bay on 11th; 12 redshank in Whiting Bay, also on 11th; 26 rock pipit in Porta Buidhe, also on 11th; 20 reed bunting in Auchareoch on 13th; 30 jackdaw on Shiskine Golf Course on 21st; 29 oystercatcher on Ormidale pitches on 22nd and 10 bullfinch in Kildonan, also on 22nd.





Again this year, kingfisher and little egret appeared on Arran after the breeding season. In December there were seven further reports of kingfisher, all from the east coast of Arran. All were of single birds, except for two in Brodick at the front on 9th.

In addition, in December there were 25 further reports of little egret. While most reports were from the east coast, there were two from the west coast. All were single birds except for two in Lamlash Bay on 14th.

Other interesting records this month included: a pair of goosander by Fisherman’s Walk on 1st; five red-throated diver at Clauchlands on 6th; three snipe, also at Clauchlands, on 6th; two little grebe on Mossend Pond on 8th; one snow bunting on Cir Mhor on 9th; two woodcock in Glenkiln on 10th; five red grouse on the Urie on 15th; two white-tailed eagles at Dougarie Point on 17th; 11 common crossbill at Dunan Mor on 21st and four great northern diver off Drumadoon Point on 22nd.

Although still in the depth of winter, there were some signs of approaching spring with eight red-breasted merganser displaying by Fisherman’s Walk on 8th; 68 eider courting by Gortonallister on 9th; a great spotted woodpecker drumming in Brodick Country Park on 12th and a song thrush singing in Brodick on 24th.

Gardens provide a safe refuge for some birds in winter. Among the many records received were: 20 long-tailed tit in Corrie on 11th; three wren in Alma Park on 20th; a goldcrest in Pirnmill on 23rd and, also in Pirnmill, 15 blackbird on 26th, 10 siskin on 26th and 10 goldfinch on 27th.

On the weekend of Friday January 27 to Sunday January 29 – the Big Garden Birdwatch – stock up your bird feeders and spend an hour watching your garden birds, noting down the highest number you see of each bird species.

Last year nearly half a million people throughout the UK and more than 30 on Arran took part in this valuable exercise. For more information and to get the free starter pack, visit the RSPB website Big Garden Birdwatch http://www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch/. If you decide to take part, please share your records with me.

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk. I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran, purchase the Arran Bird Report 2021 and the Arran Bird Report, The First 40 years. Plus visit the website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

Purple sandpiper is a scarce but regular winter visitor. Photograph: Joan Thomson. NO_B02bird01

Fieldfare is often an abundant winter visitor from the colder continent. Photograph: Kate Sampson. NO_B02bird02

Goldeneye, one of a number of species of wintering wildfowl on Arran. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. NO_B02bird03

Ringed plover: this familiar shore bird is present on Arran all year. In the winter, birds from further north swell the numbers and groups are a feature. Photograph: James Morrison. NO_B02bird04

Reed bunting, one of a number of species that forage as a group in winter to improve their survival chances. Photograph: Brian Couper. NO_B02bird05

Red grouse, one of many interesting species photographed in December. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. NO_B02bird06