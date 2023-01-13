Visitors can once again enjoy a cuppa at Crosshouse

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran visitors to University Hospital Crosshouse can again enjoy a warm drink and snack with the reopening of the newly-refurbished Hospital Volunteers Café.

Running the café and ward trolley service, with a presence in the Kilmarnock hospital for more than 20 years, the volunteer services and café had to be suspended in March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Now with a fresh influx of volunteers and a refurbished café, the volunteers are once again welcoming patients, visitors and staff to relax in the cafe and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.





Ayrshire and Arran NHS board chairperson Lesley Bowie officially opened the café, saying: ‘It’s a great pleasure to be officially opening the newly-refurbished Hospital Volunteers Café.

‘Over the years, the generosity of our volunteers has allowed us to improve the overall patient experience. Once again, their kind donations have helped provide a fresh look to a well-established location where patients, visitors and staff can relax and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.’

Director of operations Jacqueline Nicol said: ‘We hope the Hospital Volunteers Café can provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere, as well as a place to get a coffee and a bite to eat.

‘I would like to thank members of the Crosshouse catering team who have been working extremely hard in the background and, of course, the volunteers who happily give their time and energy to provide an invaluable service for patients, visitors and staff.’





The Hospital Volunteers Café at University Hospital Crosshouse is open from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.45pm.

At your service, the Crosshouse Hospital Café volunteers. No_B48Crosshouse01