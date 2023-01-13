Tin Church first to close under kirk plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran’s famous Tin Church in Pirnmill is to close its doors for the last time at the end of the month.

It is the first place of worship to close under the Church of Scotland’s radical plan to cut the number of churches on Arran.





The last service to be held in Pirnmill will be on Sunday January 29, the first of a number of forthcoming changes within the church on Arran as part of its newly-enacted Ardrossan Presbytery mission plan ending nearly 180 years of worship in the village.

Lamlash Parish Church and Corrie and Kilmory churches are earmarked for closure before the end of 2023. Only Lamlash is still fighting to remain open and the decision is currently with a review panel for consideration.

Pirnmill was not part of the initial closure plan as it is not owned by the Church of Scotland but instead by the Free Church of Scotland to which it will be returned.

The history of the churches at Pirnmill is interesting. In 1845 Lord Rossmore, an

Anglo Irish peer who had in 1820 married Ann, a daughter of 8th Duke of Hamilton, built a church between Catacol and Pirnmill for the Free Church and Church of Scotland worshippers of these villages. The Church of Scotland meeting was in the morning, the Free Church service in Gaelic was in the afternoon. The former Catacol Bay Hotel was the manse.





In due course, the Church of Scotland folk of Pirnmill built their own sandstone

church which opened and was dedicated in 1912. In the early 1990s, presbytery

decided to close Pirnmill Church on the grounds it was too expensive to

maintain whilst suggesting the congregation should move to Lochranza.

Such a prospect was locally deemed unacceptable. Villagers and their minister, the Rev Andrew Barrie, resisted the change. A maintaining lease with The Free Church was duly agreed for the Free Church Hall and Presbytery agreed Lochranza and Pirnmill congregations should account for everyday expenses and that Pirnmill should maintain the building.

And so it is the Tin Church has remained as the centre of worship in Pirnmill.

The wheel has now turned full cycle as financial considerations have finally

brought an end to worship in Pirnmill. The last church service in Pirnmill will be

held in the Tin Church on Sunday January 29 at 10.15am.

John Adam, on behalf of Lochranza and Pirnmill Churches said: ‘Most regrettably this is the first of a number of forthcoming changes within the church on Arran. We look forward to seeing as many as would wish to join us for this final church service in Pirnmill.’

Brodick St Bride’s, Bride’s Church, Lochranza; St Molio’s Church, Shiskine and Whiting Bay and Kildonan church buildings will remain open for worship, with Arran’s seven existing congregations uniting to form one large congregation.

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman said: ‘One parish will allow a united voice on Arran and allow the church to combine resources. Two full-time ministry posts – a minister of word and sacrament and a ministry development staff worker – will work across the island.

‘Once a final decision on Lamlash is made, the final mission plan will be submitted to the Church of Scotland’s Faith Nurture Forum and the General Trustees.’

Arran’s famous Tin Church in Pirnmill. NO_B02pirnmill01

The stark interior of the Tin Church. NO_B02pirnmill02