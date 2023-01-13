Kilmory pupils get creative with mosaic

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Kilmory Primary School pupils have helped brighten up Brodick Castle’s ranger centre by creating mosaic masterpieces.

National Trust for Scotland seasonal ranger Ellie Oakley contacted the primary school asking if they could work together to create mosaic artwork inspired by wildlife on Arran, which could be hung up on the ranger centre building to add colour to the wildlife garden.

The ‘wee’ class and the ‘big’ class worked together on what they wanted their mosaic to look like. One pupil from the big class said they ‘really enjoyed drawing and designing’ at the early stage of creating the mosaic.





The ‘wee’ class decided to base their design on their wildlife garden which they recently planted. One pupil said: ‘We wanted to do it on the wildlife garden because it was new and wanted to show everyone what it looked like.’

Everyone contributed to the design. Each pupil drew a picture of what can be found in the wildlife garden, then stuck it together to make one big picture.

The ‘big’ class designed their mosaic on the red squirrel, a mammal common to Arran,

especially in the country park.

Ellie visited the school to show pupils how to transform their designs on paper into a mosaic.





‘Both classes were excellent and picked up the skills needed quickly. Everyone worked together so well and everyone shared the tasks and responsibilities. The ‘wee’

class particularly enjoyed sorting out the tiles into colours. The pupils liked sticking the little pieces, working out what tile fitted best and where and deciding what colours they should use,’ said Ellie.

Once everyone felt confident in what they were doing, the mosaics and the tools needed were left at the primary school for pupils to finish off when they had time.

A few weeks later, the pupils had completed their mosaics which were carefully attached to a board ready to be hung up.

It was then time to grout the tiles, which the youngsters seemed to love. A couple of ‘big’ class pupils said: ‘I liked spreading it. It was so satisfying spreading and touching the grout.’

Ellie then cleaned and framed the finished products. Just before the Christmas break, Ellie brought them back into the school for the big reveal.

Ellie said: ‘Well done to Kilmory Primary School for completing this project. The mosaics look absolutely fantastic. They are up on the ranger centre building for everyone to enjoy. Next time you are up, visit our wildlife garden to see the hard work pupils of Kilmory have put into them and get ideas for how you can introduce wildlife into your own garden.’

The P1-3 mosaic is unveiled. NO_B02mosaic02

The P4-7 mosaic with the pupils who created it. NO_B02mosaic03

The P4-7 mosaic is unveiled. NO_B03mosaic03

Ellie Oakley shows off the mosaics at the ranger centre. NO_B03mosaic04

A close up view of the P4-7 mosaic design. NO_B03mosaic05