Join Spring Clean and help make litter history

People on Arran and across Scotland are being called upon to play their part in tackling the country’s litter emergency.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful Spring Clean will take place this year from March 17 until April 17.

For those frustrated about the volume of litter in their area or at Scotland’s many beauty spots, the Spring Clean is a perfect opportunity to make a difference and the charity is calling on communities, schools, businesses and other organisations to play their part.





The Scottish Litter Survey, published in December last year by Keep Scotland Beautiful, highlighted the negative impact litter is continuing to have across the nation. Litter remains a significant issue of public concern with 67 per cent believing that litter is a problem in their local area, while 87 per cent that it is an issue across Scotland.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: ‘Spring Clean is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to make an impact. Every action, however small, makes a difference. We would love as many people as possible to take part and help us achieve our vision of a clean, green and sustainable Scotland.’

Why not organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or your wider community? Or find one to join in with on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Clean Up Scotland map. We now have more than 100 hubs across the country while our partnership with LitterLotto offers financial rewards for people who bin their litter.

Inspired to take positive action? Learn more and sign up to join in here: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/springclean



