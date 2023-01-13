Health services in Ayrshire and Arran feel the strain

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Health and social care services in Ayrshire and Arran are experiencing extremely high demand for services in urgent and emergency care, primary care services, acute hospital services and in community and social care services.

As a result, NHS Ayrshire and Arran has halted inpatient elective surgery for three weeks and are urging people to only visit their GP, out-of-hours GP services or emergency department if you really need to. Instead visit www.nhsinform.scot for healthcare advice or go to your community pharmacy.

Chief executive of NHS Ayrshire and Arran Claire Burden said: ‘We are committed to providing safe and effective health and social care for our population in as timely a way as possible.





‘However, services across the whole health and care system remain under extreme

pressure. This is due to a combination of staff absence across the system, high bed

occupancy levels in acute and community hospitals, high levels of flu and covid

in our community, some delayed transfers of care and high volumes of frail patients

whose recovery includes complex care.

‘To address these issues, we have implemented a whole system response, where

we are working with partners to ease some of those pressures and improve

services for people living in Ayrshire and Arran.

‘To support our system, our health and social care teams are working together to

ensure the available capacity across our health and social care system is aligned as

well is it can be.

‘In urgent and emergency care services, we are triaging each patient attending our

emergency departments and our clinical teams prioritise on clinical need. We are

working closely with partners across all emergency services, including our

colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service and primary care, to anticipate and

mitigate against delays wherever possible.





‘Due to overwhelming demand across general practice and the need to prioritise

same day emergency care to support the wider system, we are asking GP practices

to move to only seeing urgent and emergency care patients only. This ensures GP

practices are able to prioritise urgent care, palliative care, screening programmes and out of hours services, as well as being able to provide care for those with more

complex care needs.

‘We continue to focus on the decongestion of our acute and community hospitals,

which will help us relieve the pressure in our emergency departments and

combined assessment units. To reduce the risk of these waits, we will

continue to optimise moving patients to wards at the earliest opportunity to help

alleviate pressure at peak time.

‘We have opened all additional beds where possible and are seeking alternative

pathways for patients who do not require their care to be delivered in an acute

hospital setting.’