Business awards showcase for small companies

Small companies on Arran and across North Ayrshire are being encouraged to enter business awards that showcase the best in communities.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the non-profit-making organisation which campaigns to protect the interests of smaller businesses and the self-employed, runs the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for economy and climate change at North Ayrshire Council, said: ‘I would encourage all small businesses across North Ayrshire to put themselves forward for these awards.





‘We have many hard-working people running innovative and interesting small businesses that contribute a lot to the local economy.

‘These businesses are vital to the local economy and their achievements deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

‘Now is the time for them to shine and take the plaudits for all the hard work they do behind the scenes, day-in, day -out, to help the North Ayrshire economy and our communities.’

An FSB spokesman said there are 3,165 registered businesses in North Ayrshire. He added: ‘In the current, to say the least, challenging trading environment, these awards are an opportunity to showcase local firms who go the extra mile for their customers, have shown tenacity in overcoming obstacles or simply have a great story to tell.’





The awards are free to enter for FSB members and non-members. Nominations have to be in by Thursday January 19.

There are 12 categories, so whether your business has had success with apprentices, has created a ground-breaking product or is driving sustainability, there will be a category to suit you.

To submit an entry, go online to FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards (awardsplatform.com) and find out more at www.fsbawards.co.uk