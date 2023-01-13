Arran Banner Letters – week 02, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A remarkable group of people

Sir,

As we start 2023, I want to thank all staff, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for giving their time, effort and skills to our organisation.





The last year has seen us emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as a strong team that delivers in the most challenging of circumstances. We have all faced new challenges personally and professionally over recent months, but it is with huge thanks to everyone involved that CHSS has never stopped making a difference in ensuring there is No Life Half Lived in Scotland.

Our impact report for the last financial year shows the breadth and depth of the work to which our staff, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters have contributed in 2022.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, we raised £1.2 million and received £3.2 million in legacies. Our retail team generated £4.5 million in income with the help of everyone who donated goods or bought from our shops.

Every penny of those vital funds allowed our advice line, stroke nurses and community support teams to support 13,000 people directly and reach 600,000 through our community activities. Our 1,632 volunteers and 4,000 micro volunteers are at the heart of all we do and their contribution added a further £2 million in value to our organisation.





Everyone who played their part in this success should take great pride in their contribution and I thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.

After a short but dynamic campaign from our supporters, staff and volunteers, the Scottish government announced on December 15 that it will reinstate full funding for thrombectomy, a potentially life-changing procedure for stroke patients.

This was a terrific way to close out another successful year and an example of the real difference CHSS is making for people who need us in Scotland. I could not be prouder to be part of Clan CHSS alongside such a remarkable group of people.

Yours,

Allan Cowie,

Acting chief executive officer,

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Amazing life recorded

Sir,

‘The Power and the Glory’ is a new hardback biography of Rev John Ross (1842-1915) from Ballintore. Twenty two chapters chart his amazing life in 295 pages of beautifully written prose.

Bitter tragedies and obstacles failed to prevent him translating the New Testament into Korean. His bilingual upbringing – in Scots Gaelic and English – probably gave him a gift for Eastern languages. Korea was formerly closed to outsiders and mission teams fixed for packs of his Korean scripture to be smuggled into the out of bounds country.

The missionaries aimed to develop Korean, or Manchurian, churches which were self-supporting, self-governing and self-propagating. The results were spectacular and call to mind a Book of Revelation scene with ‘a great multitude that no-one could count’.

Presbyterians in Korea are currently estimated to number nine to ten million and many groups celebrate a link to the work of Rev John Ross.

Yours,

James Hardy,

Belfast.