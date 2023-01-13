Announcements – January 13, 2023

DEATHS

BLACK – Olive Anne, peacefully at Ayr Hospital on December 27, 2022, Olive, aged 81 years, sister of Linda, sister-in-law of Ian and aunt of Derek and Andrew. Funeral service on Tuesday, January 24 at 11:30am at Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome.

DOLAN – Helen, peacefully in her sleep at Arran War Memorial Hospital on January 5, 2023. Helen, wife of the late Tam Dolan, mum to Helen and Alan Dickie and mother- in- law to Lawrence. Much loved by all her dogs. Funeral service on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:30am at Holy Cross church, Brodick and thereafter to Brodick New cemetery to which all are welcome.

MCGOVERN – Johnny, peacefully at home in Whiting Bay on January 3, 2023. Greatly loved husband of Sandy, loving father to Selina and Kirsty and adored papa to Eilidh, Ben and Alfie. Johnny will leave from his home in Glenashdale on Saturday, January 21 at 11am for a family service at Kilbride Cemetery. There will then follow a service in celebration of his life at Whiting Bay Hall at 12.30pm to which all are welcome to join the family. Please feel free to wear something bright in memory of Johnny.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

CHAMBERS – Mary.

Fiona and Evelyn thank everyone who attended Mary’s funeral, sent cards and phoned, all were a great comfort. Many thanks to all the family, Clair and David Hendry, Fiona Borland and all at Lamlash Church. Thanks also to the staff at Lamlash Bay Hotel. Thank you to Dr Greg Hamill, nurses and staff at the Arran War Memorial Hospital for their tremendous kindness.