New year message from council leader Marie Burns

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

New year message from North Ayrshire Council leader Marie Burns

I hope everyone enjoyed the Christmas break. I know it won’t have been easy this year, struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, but I certainly appreciated the time spent with family and friends. After the restrictions of the last couple of years, it was good to feel a sense of normality and to be around those closest to us.

This time of year gives us a chance to reflect on the previous 12 months. On a personal level, I still feel really privileged to be Leader of North Ayrshire Council – a responsibility I don’t take lightly.





Since being elected in May, I have received tremendous support from my fellow elected members, council officers, partners and so many of you within our communities. I look forward to working with many of you again in 2023.

This year has been one of the most difficult I can remember.

Everyone will be aware of the challenges we are faced with as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. It is an unpalatable situation and stressful for so many families across North Ayrshire.

That’s why I made this my immediate priority when I took up office in May 2022. We all have a part to play in helping one another and North Ayrshire Council is committed to doing its share.





At the first meeting of cabinet following the summer recess, we agreed a £4m package of support. This built on our decision in June to approve the allocation of £2.154m of Scottish government funding, providing support for low-income households and measures to stimulate economic recovery.

This support includes £2 million invested in an energy support scheme and an additional £500,000 to build upon the amazing community food network which I have highlighted in previous columns. The cost-of-living crisis and child poverty remains our primary focus and will continue to do so in 2023.

These difficult times have, however, brought out the best in our communities. I’ve met so many groups and people, too many to mention individually, that have left me humbled and even more determined to make a difference. Thanks to all of you. Your work doesn’t go unnoticed.

Looking forward to 2023, it’s clear a number of tough decisions will have to be made. We will be starting our budget consultations in January and I would urge as many of you as possible to take part. It’s important out communities are involved. We want to hear your views as we want this to be reflected in the decisions we make.

Thanks again for your support in 2022 and I wish you all the very best for 2023.