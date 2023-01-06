Mountain rescue volunteer Ali gets New Year MBE

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A volunteer who has helped save countless lives on the mountains of Arran has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List.

Alistair Hume has been awarded an MBE in recognition of his work over 47 years with Arran Mountain Rescue Team which, he says, came as a ‘total surprise’.





He told the Banner: ‘When I saw the email from the Cabinet Office I thought it was a prank, but the more I read it I realised it was genuine.

‘It is a real honour, I am delighted,’ adding modestly, ‘but it is really for the whole team.’

Brodick born and bred, Ali joined a very different Arran Mountain Rescue Team in 1976 and was team leader from 1993 until 2005. He is the current chairman and continues to volunteer as a team member.

He was born 67 years ago in Laurel Cottage, Invercloy, one of four children. He attended Brodick Primary School and Arran High School but admits he was not academically gifted with geography one of the few subjects he enjoyed and does to this day.





When he left school, he served his time with McNicol Plumbing in Brodick before joining the water board in 1983 where he had a successful long-term career.

He admits he was a bit of a tearaway and that it was the island policeman who first suggested he should join the mountain rescue team in 1976. Before that he had never been interested in the hills but he was inspired by men including Stuart Lambie, his former teacher David Oakes and others. ‘It was a life changing moment for me and I never looked back,’ he said.

The rescue team base then was a shed behind the former Brodick police station in West Mayish Road which had no toilets and only basic facilities and equipment. They had no transport and had to rely on the police Land Rover or any other vehicles they could get their hands on.

Ali says the rescue team has been transformed in the years since. It got its first vehicle in 2004 and now has a fleet of vehicles and extensive equipment available to them at its purpose built base at Cladach.

The team is also better funded. Having previously having to rely on fundraising and donations, while these are still important, it now has limited funding from the Scottish government and support from the Order of St John.

Friends describe Ali as ‘humble’ and ‘quiet’ but his strong leadership skills have been honed over his many years in the rescue team and are still being used in the worldwide projects he is involved in today.

Away from mountain rescue, Ali is married to wife Shona. They have two grown up children and Ali is rightly proud of what they have achieved. His son Niall, 37, is a paramedic winchman on search and rescue helicopters, currently based in Shetland but shortly moving to North Wales. His daughter Amie, 34, lived down south but recently moved to the Lake District.

Ali, as many will know, is also a keen piper and a member of Arran Pipe Band. He has been closely involved with the development of the Isle of Arran Music School Pipe Band after a chance meeting with its founders, former high school teachers David Lambert and James O’Neill.

Today he says a lot of people are doing a lot of good work, including himself, teaching youngsters the bagpipes and drums and other Scottish traditional instruments.

‘Arran has always struggled more than Kintyre and Argyllshire to train and keep its pipers but that is changing. No-one in the pipe band is getting any younger and it is good to see young talent feeding through to the main band.’

What is perhaps less well known is Ali’s work overseas over the past 15 years. Working for World Challenge UK, he has taken groups of school children all over the world to carry out projects in the developing word.

He has been on 33 trips since 2006 in some of the most challenging parts of the world including all over Asia and Africa including seven trips to Vietnam, one of his favourite countries.

While on the trips, the UK children teach English to children and help with construction, water supply or other projects. He says one of his most challenging trips was to China, because of the oppressive authorities. He has also taken children from other countries around the world on project trips as well, but his work has been curtailed for the past two years because of the pandemic.

‘It has been wonderful to see how the experience of seeing how other people live can change the lives of young people for the better and has made the work worthwhile.

‘I would like to travel more, but we will see what happens. If I don’t undertake more projects I will be satisfied with what I have achieved.’

And an MBE is testimony to that. But the last word has to go to his Arran Mountain Rescue teammates who said: ‘Well done Ali, well deserved.’

Ali Hume at home in Brodick after receiving news about his MBE. 01_B01honour01

Team leader Ali Hume discusses a major rescue plan in July 1994 with the late Stuart Lambie and a helicopter pilot. 01_B01honour02