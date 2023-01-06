Island bistro price reduced for quick sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The selling price of Crofters bar, bistro and restaurant in Brodick has been reduced by £100,000 as the owner wants a quick sale of the popular venue which closed at the end of October.

Marketed by Future Property Auctions, the vacant commercial property in the centre of Brodick was listed at a guide price of £350,000 but is now available at offers around £250,000.

In addition to the bistro and restaurant, it has a three bedroom apartment above as well as a lease for a large beer garden.





The land for the beer garden is leased from a landowner and may be available to purchase via a separate agreement or a new lease could be agreed by the new owner.

Described as being for sale as a result of the owner relocating, the auctioneers describe the property as a perfect commercial opportunity for an investor, or for an owner occupier, with the business in near walk-in condition and complying with all current regulations.

