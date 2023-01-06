Colleen scoops top hair and makeup award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Colleen Davidson, who was brought up on Arran, has been named the hair and makeup specialist of the year at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Colleen, who now lives in Milngavie, was a finalist in two categories in this year’s awards after narrowly missing out on the Specialist of the Year title at last year’s award ceremony.

The prestigious award was presented at a glitzy awards dinner held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.





Colleen said: ‘I was delighted to be awarded Specialist of the Year. I was listed as a finalist in this category last year, and to be a finalist two years in a row was amazing enough.

‘There was a huge number of highly skilled and talented individuals listed from all over the country, so be chosen as the winner, thanks to votes from my clients as well as the final decision from the judging panel, is such an honour.’

Colleen completed all of her primary and secondary schooling on Arran and her family still live in Lamlash. She is now a self-employed makeup artist, based in Milngavie, and she specialises in bridal and occasion makeup.



