Club draw winners
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Winners of the Lochranza and Catacol 200 Club October draw were: 1 Gavin Pritchard; 2 Jean Wilkinson. Winners of the November draw were: 1 Alan Haddington; 2 Maggie Beaton.