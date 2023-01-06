Birthday celebrations at Glen Estate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Elizabeth Cooper celebrated her 93rd birthday recently at Glen Estate retirement housing in Brodick.

Tenants enjoyed an afternoon of music with Mike Bailey providing the music. Ena Burns, also a tenant at Glen Estate, turned 85 years of age recently, and she also joined in the celebrations alongside other residents and everyone who attended had a wonderful time.





Elizabeth Cooper, right, enjoys her 93rd birthday celebration. NO_B01birthday01

Residents of Glen Estate enjoy afternoon tea. NO_B01birthday02

Ena Burns, left, enjoys Mike Bailey on his guitar. NO_B01birthday03

Mike Bailey in full voice as he entertains guests. NO_B01birthday04



