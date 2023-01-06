Arran community land funding boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Funds of Arran Community Land Initiative (ACLI) have been boosted by a £1,865.94 donation from the Arran Trust.

The money will help community garden volunteers improving signs and publicity as well as extending wild flowers for pollinators.

Chairman of the trustees Nick Burgess said: ‘We want to make the availability of produce more widely known both for volunteers who use the garden and for those who may want to try organic fruit and vegetables produced by volunteers. If you would like to get involved, please contact us via our website/facebook pages or come along on a Thursday morning.





‘We hope to have further developments in 2023 including fencing two fields for restoration of wild flower meadows and managing scrubland for improved biodiversity. We also expect to finish building a bird hide by the end of January. If activities on the wider community land interest you more than the community garden we would be glad to hear from you as well.’

The Arran Trust is the island’s visitor gifting scheme. The trust funds projects which look after the beautiful landscapes and environment of the island.

Contact the ACLI its website www.arranland.org or on facebook @arrancommunityland





Left to right: chairman of ACLI trustees Nick Burgess, Tom Tracey, Arran Trust, treasurer Jill Wilkinson, trustee Karyn Wilson Hill and volunteer Martin Constantinides with the £1,865.94 cheque. 01_B01land01