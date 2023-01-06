Arran Banner letters – week 01, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A poem for mum

Sir,

I wrote this poem for my late mother Sheila Selkirk who died on December 28 2019 and who loved nature and her garden.





Yours,

Laura Selkirk,

Brodick.

The days are getting longer and the snowdrops coming through,

Just as they were three years ago the day that I lost you.





Though I told you, you said nothing, but perhaps you heard the words,

And perhaps as you were leaving you could hear the evening birds.

Like you, the queen bee sleeps beneath the blanket of the earth,

But she will wake again in the season of new birth.

The spring will soon be here and the flowers will start to grow,

And I need to hear your voice again teaching me all you know.

As the winter night was closing round the lime tree that you love,

Was the final voice you heard in life the gentle collared dove?

I didn’t hear you leaving, for I wasn’t in the room,

But I’m sorry that you didn’t get to see the snowdrops bloom.

Protecting our flora and fauna

Sir,

Again we thank you for highlighting in your December 16 issue the heightened community concerns regarding the plans by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) to create a timber stackyard and export station at Whitefield Farm, King’s Cross.

If allowed to proceed, this inappropriate industrial development will ruin a beautiful, tranquil and unspoilt area of Arran that is much enjoyed by residents and visitors. We applaud Katy Clark MSP for representing so clearly the views and reasonable concerns of many of her constituents.

Mr Duncan Dowie sent you a letter in response, published on December 23. Mr Dowie may wish to learn some facts about the scheme, available via our website www.friendsofkingscross.co.uk

There he will see the implications of the FLS plans for Whitefield – not ‘more jobs’ but intense noise and other pollution, huge environmental damage including the ruin of a farm which, until recently, was used for food production. Beyond the redevelopment and ruin of the land, FLS remain unclear what use it might have for either of the houses or the farm buildings they have also spent a large sum of public money acquiring.

The existing arrangements for timber exports from Arran appear adequate to meet the future requirements as declared by FLS. The clearly expressed view of the local community is that no more public money should be devoted to inappropriate and unnecessary development.

Of course jobs are important, but many more jobs on Arran will be threatened if this development were to go ahead. The economy of Arran and its general wellbeing will be far better protected by looking after its spectacular flora and fauna. That is why most people come to Arran and that will certainly not be helped by moving the Brodick stackyard to a beautiful, unspoilt area like King’s Cross.

Yours,

Friends of King’s Cross.