Announcements – January 6, 2022

DEATHS

BROWN – Mark Brown of Dippen Cottage. Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2022. A much loved brother and good friend. Funeral service at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 19, at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium to which all are welcome. No flowers but donations welcome to Fèis Arainn or Isle of Arran Music School.

McGUNNIGLE – Bert, peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on the January 1, 2023, age 75. A loving husband to Janice, cherished dad to Morven, Blair and Robbie and proud adoring papa to Carys, Grace, Layla, Archie and Callum. Very sadly

missed by all. A service of remembrance will take place at Kilbride Church, Lamlash and

thereafter at Kilbride Cemetery in Lamlash on Friday, January 13 from 11.30am. All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please.

BOAL – George, peacefully at Crosshouse hospital on December 22, 2022, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Jean and much loved dad, grandpa and great grandpa of the family. Funeral service to be held at Brodick church on Monday, January 9 at 11:30am and thereafter to Brodick Old cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please.