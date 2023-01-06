Trouble on the trains

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Anyone heading to the mainland this weekend should be aware ScotRail is warning customers to expect significant disruption as a result of the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

The RMT union took strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and this will continue today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) across the UK railway network resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator.





Many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles and, as such, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the vast majority of services.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: ‘It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

‘We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.’

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or visit scotrail.co.uk for the latest information before travelling.



