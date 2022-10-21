The final whistle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

How sad it is this week to report on the demise of Arran’s football team.

It was a real breakthrough four years ago, after many years of trying, to get the football authorities on the mainland to accept a team from the island into an Ayrshire league.

And while Arran had to play many of their ‘home’ games in Stevenston, a number of teams chose to come to Arran giving the players an break from travelling and a game of football for their many supporters on the island.





However, players’ circumstances change and it was a big commitment to give up a whole day out of their weekend to play for Arran – sometimes being stuck on the mainland when the boat back didn’t sail.

Opponents, too, probably looked at Arran’s ferry woes and chose to play on the mainland rather than travel to Arran.

So the squad dwindled, the team on the park weakened and defeats began to mount up. No real surprise then that Isle of Arran AFC chose to call it a day.

For everyone involved it has been a real blast and many, both players and those who made the team work, will have happy memories of the club.





Let us hope this is just a blip and in the not too distant future the black and red stripes will be pulled on by a new generation of players.