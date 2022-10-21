Scotland-wide use of life-saving app

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

To coincide with Restart a Heart Day 2022, the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has rolled out the use of a life-saving app to the whole of Scotland.

The app can alert those with CPR knowledge to attend a nearby cardiac arrest.

Every year about 3,200 people in Scotland are treated by the ambulance service after having a cardiac arrest. Every second counts when someone has had a cardiac arrest and by equipping bystanders with the tools to help, through dialling 999, starting CPR and using a defibrillator, those suffering a cardiac arrest have a greater chance of survival.





The GoodSAM smartphone app allows the ambulance service to alert responders in the community to the location of someone suffering a cardiac arrest. Once alerted, and the alert is accepted, it instantly shares the location of a 999 call to notify those who are registered with the app and are within 1,000m of the incident so that they can respond to provide potentially lifesaving cardio-pulmonary life support (CPR).

SAS first began using the app in 2020 to alert off-duty ambulance service staff to a nearby out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The app has also been successfully trialled with community cardiac responders in the Grampian region since 2021.

The GoodSAM app can be downloaded from a smartphone app store by anyone with CPR knowledge. Once registered and validated, the user will be sent an alert if there has been a 999 call to a cardiac arrest within 1,000 metres.

Ian Hendry is a SAS cardiac responder, who uses the GoodSAM app to respond to emergency calls across North East Scotland.





Ian said: ‘Providing the immediate care required for patients is vital should an out-of-hospital-cardiac arrest occur and being able to arrive quickly and start CPR is essential. Upon arrival, the technicians and paramedics will assume the lead and we focus on supporting the family or loved ones. That aspect is also very rewarding.’

