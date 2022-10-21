Battling performance by Arran hockey nine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies 0

Hillhead IV 4

West District Third Division





Arran Ladies hockey team faced a full-strength Hillhead with only nine players last Saturday and although the pre-match rain soaked the players it did not dampen their spirits.

With captain Lynda Fenton leading from midfield, Kayla and Lorraine Hewie worked tirelessly on the forward line to move the ball into the shooting circle. Lorraine pulled many a shot out of her skill set and impressed players and supporters, of both teams, with her reverse aerial scoop shot at goal.

However with a powerful defensive line and quick and agile goalkeeper, their attempts on goal were unsuccessful.

When Mia Walker and Susie Murchie were not sending the ball from midfield to the forwards, they were racing back to join Marie Craig, Dawn Lyle and Cat Galbraith in defence, where the visitors took every chance to intercept passes, tackle and demonstrate skillful set play moves.





They continuously charged towards Arran goalkeeper Suzi Haddow who was without doubt the busiest lady on the pitch throughout the game, repelling wave upon wave of sharp shots and kicking the ball clear time and time again.

Suzi’s constant composure under pressure earned her the nomination of player of the match as voted for by the Hillhead team.

With two goals scored late in the first half by Hillhead and another two in the second half by the visitors, the game finished 4-0 to the Glasgow side.

Arran coach Lorraine Hewie said despite missing two key players and having no substitutes, it was a better score line than conceding the game, playing a friendly and awarding Hillview a 5-0 score line and Arran Ladies should be proud of their performance.

The team received a warm welcome from Jackie at Brodick Golf Club when they arrived for the after match team chat, cold drinks and hot food by Nick and Becca of The 19th Hole, who do the catering there. It was an enjoyable way to end the day.

The team are at home again, for the third week in a row, for their next game against Dumfries II tomorrow (Saturday) with a pass back time of 2pm at Orimdale Astroturf.

Thanks go to Pauline Reid for umpiring the match and the team looks forward to seeing supporters at the next game.

Captain Lynda Fenton keeps a close eye on the dropping ball. 01_B21hockey01

Arran defend in numbers to thwart a Hillhead attack. 01_B21hockey02

Lorraine Hewie finds her way between two defenders to get a pass through to the forwards. 01_B21hockey03