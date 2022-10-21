North Ayrshire just beaten to recycling rate top spot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire has risen five places in a year to become the second highest ranked recycling local authority in Scotland.

The 4.2 per cent increase from 2020-2021 takes North Ayrshire Council from seventh to second in a table of 32 councils.

This impressive improvement is credited to North Ayrshire residents and council staff, especially as the coronavirus pandemic was still affecting day-to-day life.





The annual household waste report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) reveals the council area recycled 56.3 per cent of household waste for the 2021 calendar year. This is a significant improvement from the 52.1 per cent of 2020 and well above the 2021 national average of 42.7 per cent.

East Renfrewshire was the only local authority to outdo North Ayrshire, with 58.1 per cent of household waste recycled.

Councillor Scott Davidson, cabinet member for place, is pleased with the boost in green credentials. He said: ‘This improvement from seventh place to second place clearly shows how committed our communities and staff are when it comes to recycling. Thank you to everyone for their fantastic efforts.

‘Recycling is a team effort. We all have a role to play when it comes to managing our waste responsibly and sustainably.





‘Everyone can help by trying to reduce waste and by recycling where possible. This is clearly happening, as our encouraging 4.2 per cent increase shows.’

The previous Labour administration was also keen to take some of the credit for the recycling figures with councillor Jim Montgomerie stating: ‘I am pleased to see the recycling policies and waste campaigns of the last Labour administration have paid off as North Ayrshire shoots up the recycling table to be the second best performing council in Scotland.

‘North Ayrshire is now only a few percentage points behind the first place and I urge the new administration to continue our good work, continue to support residents to recycle more through new initiatives and campaigns and let’s get that number one spot for North Ayrshire.’

Arran residents can continue to make a positive difference by using the blue bin for paper, card, carboard, glass, plastic and cartons and the grey bin for all non-recyclable items such as nappies, polystyrene, used tissues, plastic wraps, bags, clingfilm and garden waste.

Reusing items is another sustainable option. The household waste recycling centre in Brodick is open weekdays from 9am till 3pm and Saturdays 9am till noon. It accepts a variety of items from batteries and cooking oil to electrics and wood.

For a full list of items that are accepted, go to the council’s website at

www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk.