New huts plan for Scripture Union campsite

A bid to replace the bunkhouse tents with wooden buildings at the Scripture Union campsite at Kingscross Point is being made.

The charity has applied for planning permission to replace the existing ten bunkhouse tents with nine small wooden buildings, of a similar size to the tents, to improve sleeping accommodation.

This site at Kingscross Point has been owned by Scripture Union Scotland for approximately 60 years. Generations of young people from around Scotland have enjoyed affordable seaside holidays during the summer. It has proved popular with parents wanting their children to have a break from social media as there is poor mobile phone reception.





In a statement supporting its application, the charity states: ‘This change will enable us to meet the changing expectations of young people without departing from the historical style of the campsite. The new buildings will be located in roughly the same area as the tents were pitched.

‘There is no plan to increase the capacity of the site. The buildings will be supplied with electricity by linking to the on-site supply or from small individual solar units attached to each building. There will be no other utilities supplied.’

The site is used by Scripture Union Scotland to run multi-activity, residential events for young people. Groups use on-site activities and the immediate surroundings as well as visiting tourist attractions during their events.

Several buildings line the perimeter. These include a games hall, toilet and shower block and kitchen with dining hall.





The statement adds: ‘The over-riding purpose of this application is to contribute to the health and wellbeing of children in Scotland, including SIMD areas in terms of education, greenspaces, access to outdoor activities and social benefit.

The application is under consideration by North Ayrshire Council planning officials.

A historic photograph taken at the Scripture Union summer camp in July 1999 when around 250 children were enjoying camping at King’s Cross. 01_B41SUnion01