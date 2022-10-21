Communication on harbour project ‘poor’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Communication by Transport Scotland and ministers around delays to Ardrossan harbour upgrades have been described as ‘troublingly poor’ by Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark.

In a letter to Transport Scotland management, she highlighted the project’s task force has not published minutes from a meeting more than four months ago.

Ms Clark, who represents West Scotland, has repeatedly called for the harbour to be taken into public ownership to speed up the redevelopment of the harbour due to substantial delays in a deal being struck with private owners Peel Ports.





She said: ‘Islanders still do not know what will be finished first: the delayed MV Glen Sannox vessel or the delayed upgrade to the harbour it is supposed to run from.

‘These delays are costly enough, but islanders must also put up with troublingly poor levels of communication from Transport Scotland, which co-ordinates the Ardrossan Harbour Task Force, and the Minister for Transport, who is co-chairman.’