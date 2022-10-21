Christmas event dates for the diary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The nights are getting longer, temperatures dropping and two of Arran’s legendary holiday events have appeared on the horizon.

With summer nothing but a fond memory, the dates for some of the always-popular Christmas events have been confirmed.

First on the calendar is the Shop Arran Christmas shopping weekend; keep an eye out for offers, discounts and promotions in participating shops and restaurants from Friday November 18 till Sunday November 20.





Meanwhile, Lamlash Events has announced that this year’s Santa’s Sparkle is to be held at Arran High School on Saturday November 26.

Bookings are now open for spots in the Sparkle market and the Lamlash Events team is calling for anyone interested in helping to run this volunteer-powered event to get in touch.



