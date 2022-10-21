Children’s show cancelled

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A show by the Children’s Theatre Company due to be held on Arran has been cancelled.

The McDougalls had been scheduled to perform their show Party Time at the community theatre in Lamlash on Sunday October 23. This will now be rearranged.



