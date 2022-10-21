CalMac delays new ticketing system again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

by Daisy McNamara

The new digital ticketing and reservation system for CalMac that was due to be introduced this month has been delayed again – with no official launch date confirmed.

Originally scheduled for February, the launch was initially pushed back to March, then to October because of staff training issues and it has now been confirmed the system will not go live until the beginning of 2023 at the earliest.





CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond, in a statement to stakeholders, said: ‘We must deliver a high-quality booking and ticketing system and will not approve a launch date before we have confidence in the stability of the system.

‘We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to deliver this important project. I remain confident we will be able to activate the new system in early 2023 and our commitment remains to communicate the changes and benefits to you ahead of launch.’

The company plans to replace the 25-year-old system with a state-of-the-art ticketing process that will offer customers greater choice on the purchase, management and use of tickets, including the ability to carry them on a smart device.

It will also improve the use of deck space on major CalMac vessels with improved data and capacity management.





The new system will also allow multiple vehicles on one booking and selected concession fares would be available to buy online for the first time.

Mr Drummond said the reason for the third delay is to ‘ensure the new system can operate at full capacity from day one’ as they are still working with E-Dea – the system provider – ‘to iron out a dwindling number of technical issues arising from the inherent complexity of CalMac’s routes, services and operations’.

The new system, eBooking, is currently in use with several operators at 94 ports across the world. Each year, approximately 48 million passengers and 18 million vehicles are manged by eBooking.

After the second delay in April, Mr Drummond said: ‘We will use the time between now and October to introduce stakeholders and customers to the new system and continue the extensive training programme we have already implemented for our staff.’

Training is ongoing, with Mr Drummond saying earlier this month: ‘More than 700 CalMac colleagues are starting their in-depth training on the new system and initial feedback has been positive.

‘They can see the benefits it will bring to their working lives, our customer experience and the communities they serve daily.’

The new ticketing scheme will be CalMac’s biggest project in its 171-year history.

Once launched, it is hoped the new system will help to ease disruption management issues and improve operational efficiency.