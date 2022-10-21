Arran’s wild side explored in new TV series

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Coinneach Rankin tackles Scotland’s most stunning and rugged landscapes as Dàna|Scotland’s Wild Side returns for a second series on BBC Alba.

Daredevil rock climber Coinneach, also known as Kenny, is back for more exciting escapades across the country as he takes on all the wilds of Scotland has to offer, including a visit to Arran.

Whether it is dangling from a rock face or trudging through bog, mist and midges to

attain a summit, it is adventure and awe guaranteed.





Produced by Solus Productions, the four-part series sees director Hamish Macleod follow Coinneach on his travels, starting in Mingulay.

While on the uninhabited island at the southern tip of the Outer Hebrides, Coinneach teams up with his friend Nicky Brierle, to tackle some of the toughest climbs the country has to offer.

From Sròn an Dùin to Rubha Hèacla, the pair push themselves to the limit in search of

thrills and adventure upon the sea cliffs.

Camping amidst the dramatic landscape of the remote isle, Coinneach is surrounded by the wildlife of Mingulay Bay and a lost community steeped in history.





Last inhabited in 1912, Coinneach and Nicky get an insight into what island life might have been like over 100 years ago as residents scaled the cliffs in search of food.

In episode two, Coinneach and climbing partner Matt Glenn pit themselves against

difficult winter conditions in one of Scotland’s most fearsome mountain environments –

Cuillin Ridge. The notorious ridge has presented an irresistible pull to mountaineers for well over a century, drawn by the mystique and challenge of these incredible peaks.

On the next step of his journey, Coinneach travels to Arran. By travelling fast along its ridges and precipices, Coinneach – a first-time visitor to the island – hopes to discover why Arran is so well loved by generations of mountaineers.

In the final episode of the series, joined by Owen Sinclair, Coinneach heads for the island of Rona – an environment largely unexplored by climbers. It offers him a serious adventure full of unclimbed lines and new routes as he wrestles with wet boots, loose rock and the prospect of returning home empty-handed.