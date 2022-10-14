Temporary Corrie road closure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The A841 between Brodick and Corrie at Merkland Wood will be temporarily closed from Monday October 17 to Wednesday October 19 between 11.30am and 1pm and 2.30pm to 3.45pm for emergency tree works.

It is estimated the road will only be closed for 15 minutes to one hour in these time slots, therefore the diversion would take longer than waiting for the road to re-open. Emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

North Ayrshire Council commercial services thank drivers in advance for their patience.



