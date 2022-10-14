Sign up for an active autumn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People on Arran are being invited to get active and compete in a national autumn walking challenge.

Teams of five can register for the 2022 Step Count Challenge, managed by Scottish walking charity Paths for All.

The popular workplace initiative encourages colleagues to stay active in and around the working day. Beginning on Monday October 31, the challenge will run for four weeks.





Carl Greenwood, Paths for All senior development officer, said: ‘Walking is a rewarding, low-carbon and beneficial form of physical activity, travel and recreation. We’re delighted to see the number of participating teams increasing each year.’

Once teams have signed up, they have access to a team challenge dashboard, loaded with inspirational blogs, resources and tools. Teams can track their daily walked or cycled miles and can access a carbon calculator to measure the positive impact making journeys on foot has on the environment.

Everyone taking part in the challenge will be entered into a prize draw to win a £1,000 Macdonald Hotels & Resorts gift voucher.

To register your team of five for £30, visit www.stepcount.org.uk.



