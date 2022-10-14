Second island food win for Wineport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Wineport at Cladach has won the island food business of the year award for the second time in two years.

The family-friendly bar bistro run by Gina Thorborn and her team received the accolade after being nominated by members of the public at the 8th Food Awards Scotland, held recently at the Marriot Hotel, Glasgow.

The 2022 awards recognised the outstanding hard work and dedication from establishments and praises the teams and individuals for their determination. All finalists and winners have helped shape and build Scotland’s reputation of food.





The winners are a true reflection of high standard and customer service and are chosen by members of the public. Several of the awards are split into regions to ensure establishments from across the country are recognised for their exceptional performance.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland said: ‘Scotland combines tastes and flavours from all over the world. Visitors can find different restaurants, gastro pubs and bistros to meet their needs.

‘Creative Oceanic is proud to be part of this celebration and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements.’

Crofters Arran was also nominated in the café/bistro of the year category.





Gina Thorborn, right, collects the award on stage with Jack Ewing and Eilidh Macpherson. NO_B41wineport01

Gina and her team celebrate after winning the award. NO_B41wineport02