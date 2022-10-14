Moira crowned sunflower champion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Moira Small took top honours at Brodick Golf Club’s annual sunflower competition by winning ‘best in show’.

Judged by Arran Horticultural Society’s John Sillars, the annual event is organised by Nicol Hume who is also in charge of measuring the sunflowers entered in the height category.

Each year, Nicol propagates between 60 to 100 sunflower seeds which are handed out to entrants around May. Entrants then plant the seedlings and nurture them until the call is made to bring them to the golf club for judging.





Prizes are awarded for best in show, tallest and the most abject failure. The light-hearted, fun event provides friendly competition and rivalry among the entrants.

Results: Best in show: 1 Moira Small; 2 Kate Robertson; 3 Alison Currie. Tallest: 1 Bill McNicol, 3m 100mm; 2 Wylie Hume 3m 90mm; 3 Alan and Ann Hart 3m 20mm. Booby prize: Jimmy Armit.

Nicol thanked all the participants for taking part in the fundraising event which has running for more than a decade.

Some of the sunflower entries from Kate Robertson, Eileen Griffin, Fiona McKenzie, Moira Small and Dylan Shand. No_B40sunflower01





Nicol Hume presents Moira Small with her prize for best sunflower in show. No_B40sunflower02

Nicol Hume with Wylie Hume who entered the second tallest sunflower in the competition. No_B40sunflower03

The tallest sunflowers in the competition belonged to Bill McNicol, left, and Wylie Hume, right. No_B40sunflower04

Moira Small in front of her best in show sunflower. No_B40sunflower05