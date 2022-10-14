Mairi helps launch the Mòd

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Celebrated Gaelic singer Mairi MacInnes, renowned for her role in promoting and encouraging Gaelic culture on Arran, will help launch this year’s Royal National Mòd.

A special opening concert in Perth Concert Hall today (Friday) will kick start the nine-day event taking place until Saturday October 21, which will showcase and celebrate the best in Gaelic culture.

Mairi helped to launch Feis Arainn more than 20 years ago, a festival which brings children and adults together for an island-wide celebration of Gaelic and Celtic culture. Still thriving, the week-long event takes place every summer, giving children the chance to improve their skills in drama, art, music, language and shinty.





Mairi has dedicated much of her career to the promotion of Gaelic culture and has taught the language through song extensively throughout Scotland, North America and Canada. She has released nine albums, toured the world and received numerous accolades in recognition of her stunning voice and raw, musical talent.

Alongside Mairi, singers Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean will join forces with an all-star band led by musicians from supergroup Mànran and BBC presenters Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson.

The Royal National Mòd, known simply as the Mòd, has a vibrant programme of activities, performances and exhibitions to entertain visitors of all ages and backgrounds. More than 50 shows and activities involving around 1,500 musicians and participants will fill more than 10 venues across Perth this year.

More information on the Mòd is available at www.ancomunn.co.uk.





Mairi MacInnes NO_B41macinnes01