Junior sailors receive awards at final meeting of season

Arran Junior Sailing Club members marked another successful season with a final meeting at Arran Yacht Club where participants received accomplishment certificates.

Junior champion Harris McCormack was presented with the Schemozzle trophy for winning three first places, one second place and one third place in the club’s annual mini regatta.

The Schemozzle trophy was donated to the junior sailing club in 1994 by Peter Tupman who used to live at Kildonan and was active in the club.





A club spokesperson said: ‘Congratulations to all of this season’s young sailors who received award certificates and to this year’s junior champion, Harris McCormack. Thanks to all the instructors and helpers who make this popular sailing experience possible.’

Arran Junior Sailing Club was established to teach sailing to children from primary seven upwards. They welcome around 60 cadets each year. It has a fleet of dinghies and larger vessels and all the safety equipment required to teach basic, intermediate and advanced sailing skills.

Sailing will resume after the Easter holidays next year. Permission slips will be made available to eligible pupils at Arran schools.





Arran Junior Sailing Club co-ordinator Andy McNamara presents the Schemozzle trophy to junior champion Harris McCormack. No_B41AJSC01